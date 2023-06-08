The Rainbow House Inc. and The Santa Ynez Valley Pride gear up for the 2023 2nd Annual Pride Parade and Festival in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Non-profit organizations The Rainbow House Inc. and The Santa Ynez Valley Pride partnered for the 2023 2nd Annual Pride Parade and Festival in Solvang.

Both organizations have a month filled with events to honor Pride month and create safe spaces for the LGBTQI+ community.

Founder of The Rainbow House, Inc. Kiel Cavalli said this is a critical time to come together and celebrate Pride month in the Santa Ynez Valley due to recent resistance.

Advocates and members of the community fought against resistance to hang Pride flags and hold more than two pride events in town.

This issue received national attention, the Lord Mayor of Denmark wrote a letter to the city of Solvang.

“Denmark is very progressive and what they are doing and the Lord Mayor suggested that our city coincide with that," said Cavalli.

Executive Director of the rainbow house, Matthew Cavalli said this town needs awareness more than ever, while here and across the country there is still resistance against the LGBTQI+ community.

“All these events are super important and there's so much that's happening right now, not only nationwide, but even in our small towns. So having events like this creates an opportunity to bring allies in, to show support, and for us to create awareness for the LGBTQ plus community without representation," said Cavalli.

The official Pride Parade and Festival is on June 24th, 2023 from 11 am to 5 pm. There are additional events throughout the month.

“We're super excited about all the events that we have scheduled for Pride. The first one that is coming up is actually this weekend, June 10th. We partnered with a local business called Dr. J's Bicycle Shop, and we are having the first annual pride ride that's ever happened throughout the Central Coast," said Cavalli.

Kiel Cavalli said youth members of the Santa Ynez Valley contact his non-profit for resources to turn to.

Cavalli said, growing up in Solvang was difficult and lonely because he had no one to turn to.

“You feel so cut off from the rest of the world and alone. And I think that's why we see such high suicide rates within the trans community, within the queer community in general," said Cavalli.

Kiel Cavalli said he hopes all members of the community participate in the 2023 Pride Parade and Festival. He said he wants all people to feel, loved, supported and welcomed.

“You will not be ridiculed for what you're wearing, what your hair color is, what your sexual preference is, what your gender preference is. Representation is crucial. So come enjoy the safe environment that we create for you," said Cavalli.