Tens of thousands join Tel Aviv Pride parade, celebrating gains and wary of Israeli government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have marched in Tel Aviv’s Pride parade. It’s an annual celebration that turns the city’s seaside promenade into a boisterous festival of rainbow flags, pounding music and colorful costumes. It was the first time that Tel Aviv has held the parade since Israel’s new far-right government, which is stacked with openly anti-LGBTQ+ members, took office. Drag queens and shirtless men danced on floats as excited crowds of onlookers danced and snapped photos. Many of the rainbow flags were emblazoned with the Jewish Star of David. The festive scenes were a contrast to the tense and tightly secured pride parade held last week in Jerusalem, a conservative city just one hour’s drive away.

