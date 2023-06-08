Surfers at Amazon’s mouth ride some of world’s longest-lasting waves

CHAVES, Brazil (AP) — Surfers from all over Brazil gathered this week at the Amazon River’s mouth to ride some of the world’s longest-lasting waves, when the incoming tide roars upriver in a broad band that can keep surfboards afloat for kilometers (miles). The annual festival to ride these tidal bore waves, known locally as the “Pororoca,” rotates through towns where the river meets the Atlantic Ocean and this year took place for five days through Wednesday in Brazil’s Para state town of Chaves. First timer Carlos Carneiro Jr. traveled from the city of Fortaleza to attend the festival and surf the waves. He said it’s something surfers have to come and experience. He says it’s a “different dimension.”

