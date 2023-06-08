Supreme Court clears way for family of Medicaid recipient to sue state-owned nursing home

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

(CNN) — The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the family of a Medicaid recipient who seeks to file a civil rights lawsuit against a state-owned nursing home, arguing that it violated the rights of their relative who has since died of dementia.

The court’s ruling reaffirmed that individuals can bring such civil rights challenges and will come as a relief to those who feared the conservative-leaning court was poised to overturn precedent and say that state-owned facilities – that accept federal funds in exchange to agreeing to various conditions – are immune from such lawsuits.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

