Shooting connected to Palestinian criminal groups in northern Israel kills 5

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say five people were killed in a shooting in an Arab town in northern Israel. It’s the latest in a wave of criminal violence tearing through the country’s Palestinian sector. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper said a gunman arrived at a car wash in the town of Yafa an-Naseriyye, near the city of Nazareth, and opened fire. It quotes police as saying they believed Thursday’s shooting was connected to a dispute between organized crime families. Israel’s Palestinian sector — which makes up about 20% of the country’s population — has been grappling with increasing violence. The Palestinian sector has long suffered from poverty, discrimination, crime and neglect by the national government.

