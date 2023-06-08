Police say 23 Fiorentina, West Ham soccer fans detained around Europa Conference League final

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say 23 West Ham and Fiorentina soccer fans were detained for their behaviour in connection with the Europa Conference League final in Prague. They say one person is suspected of attacking a police officer and two others of hooliganism. The rest are suspected of committing various misdemeanours. Interior Minister Vít Rakušan says as far the numbers of the detained the Italians “won.” Other incidents were reported by media between police and West Ham fans using flares while celebrating the 2-1 victory in Prague’s Old Town.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.