Off-duty officer testifies he didn’t know just where shots fired from during Parkland massacre

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer has testified he didn’t initially know where shots were being fired from during the Parkland high school massacre five years ago. Coral Springs Sgt.Jeffrey Heinrich testified Wednesday and Thursday at the trial of former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson, who is charged with failing to confront the shooter during the 2018 massacre. Heinrich was volunteering at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High baseball field when he first heard shots. He first thought they were firecrackers, but then realized they were gunshots when he saw panicked students running. Though unarmed, he ran toward the buildings. He testified he narrowed down where the shots were coming from, but didn’t know their exact location.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.