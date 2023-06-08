Norway domestic security agency had intelligence about imminent attack before LGBTQ+ Pride shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A report into a deadly shooting during Oslo’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride festival last year says Norway’s domestic security agency had intelligence indicating an attack was imminent and could have prevented the bloodshed. The report released on Thursday focused on how the police and the Norwegian Police Security Service handled the June 25, 2022 attack in which two people were killed and 20 wounded. It says the domestic security agency, known by its Norwegian acronym PST, had been warned by the Norwegian Intelligence Service during an emergency meeting that an “operation” was about to take place in a Scandinavian country, with several clues pointing at Norway. It also says the agency didn’t share its knowledge with local police.

