Italy’s Meloni expresses hope for deal on IMF bailout of Tunisia as she preps weekend visit
ROME (AP) — The leaders of Italy and the Netherlands along with the EU Commission president travel to Tunisia on Sunday with a packet of initiatives to help create security in Tunisia, easing the way for a possible international bailout. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni says Tunisia is a priority because instability will inevitably spread to the rest of north Africa and then Europe. The European Commission says talks will center on making progress on an EU-Tunisia agreement focused on the economy, energy and migration. Tunisia has seen growing numbers of African migrants arriving from neighboring Libya, and has appealed for economic help.