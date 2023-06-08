Honduran president begins first visit to China since breaking off ties with Taiwan
By SIMINA MISTREANU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Honduran President Xiomara Castro has arrived in Shanghai on her first visit to China since the two countries established diplomatic ties. China’s official Xinhua News Agency says Castro will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping “to jointly plan for the future development” of ties. Honduras established formal relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a string of countries to break diplomatic allies with Taiwan. China sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits its own diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei. Beijing has intensified its battle to win away Taiwan’s diplomatic allies since independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.