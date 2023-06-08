Deluge from ruptured Ukrainian dam is latest tragedy for Kherson residents since Russian invasion

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Defiant as ever, many residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson who faced months of Russian occupation followed by months of Russian shelling are sticking it out after floodwaters from a ruptured dam upstream on the Dnieper River gushed through their streets and homes. The deluge has become the latest big development in Russia’s war in Ukraine that began more than 15 months ago. Authorities on both sides of the lower parts of the river — which today divides Russian and Ukrainian forces – say some 3,000 people were evacuated from flooded areas like Kherson on Wednesday. Some are refusing to bend to the pressure and are hanging on, floodwaters and all.

