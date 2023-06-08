Alabama prisoner who escaped with jailer’s help gets life sentence
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prisoner received a life sentence on Thursday for escaping with the help of a jail official who ultimately took her own life as police closed in. News outlets reported Thursday that Casey White told the courtroom he felt like the most hated man in the world. But he said he wouldn’t drag corrections officer Vicky White’s name “through the dirt.” He said Vicky White, who was not related to him, was the first person who cared about him in six years. He apologized for the escape, saying they just wanted a new life together. The 39-year-old still faces a trial in August for a 2015 murder.