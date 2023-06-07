With Saudi-PGA deal, once-shunned crown prince makes dramatic move to extend kingdom’s influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of isolation over his human rights abuses, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is elevating his standing in the United States in part by diving into American sports, business and culture. And no example has been as striking as his bold entry into professional golf. Tuesday’s surprise announcement of a commercial merger between Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the PGA Tour looks to end a messy legal battle between the two rivals. But for the Saudis, it’s much more than a major business deal. It’s perhaps most dramatic move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wield his kingdom’s oil wealth to reshape his country’s economy and to advance Saudi influence regionally and around the world.

