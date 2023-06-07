With new video, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota edges closer to Republican presidential race

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has taken another step toward entering the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He posted a YouTube video Monday touting his rise from a small town boy to a self-made software entrepreneur and a governor who cut red tape and taxes. Although the video doesn’t mention it, Burgum has signed several new laws this year that restrict abortion rights and the rights of transgender people. Burgum is expected to announce his candidacy Wednesday in Fargo. He would enter a crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

