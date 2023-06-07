Skip to Content
ap-national-news

What kind of surgery did Pope Francis have, and why?

KEYT
By
Published 12:16 pm

By MARIA CHENG
AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has emerged after a three-hour abdominal surgery with no complications. He was admitted Wednesday to a Rome hospital for a procedure to open up his abdomen after developing a hernia linked to a 2021 operation.  The Vatican said that doctors also inserted a mesh prosthesis while he was under general anesthesia. Francis had a significant portion of his large intestine removed two years ago. Doctors not linked to the pope’s care said hernias were a known complication after previous operations and typically only become problematic when patients develop a bulge in their abdomen and experience significant pain.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content