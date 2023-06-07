What kind of surgery did Pope Francis have, and why?

LONDON (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has emerged after a three-hour abdominal surgery with no complications. He was admitted Wednesday to a Rome hospital for a procedure to open up his abdomen after developing a hernia linked to a 2021 operation. The Vatican said that doctors also inserted a mesh prosthesis while he was under general anesthesia. Francis had a significant portion of his large intestine removed two years ago. Doctors not linked to the pope’s care said hernias were a known complication after previous operations and typically only become problematic when patients develop a bulge in their abdomen and experience significant pain.

