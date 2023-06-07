Spain registers hottest spring temperatures on record

MADRID (AP) — Spain registered its hottest spring on record this year, and its second driest ever, the state meteorological agency says. A spokesman for the Aemet weather agency says the latest data shows a continuation of the extremely high temperatures in 2022, which was the hottest year ever recorded in Spain. The spring heat was accompanied by a scarcity of rain that will exacerbate Spain’s long-term drought, despite some rainfall over the last month. The Aemet spokesman also issued predictions for the summer ahead: he says it’s likely to be “extremely hot,” though with a strong probability of rain.

