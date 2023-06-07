ShelterBox USA responds to dam Explosion in Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local humanitarian organization in Santa Barbara is responding to the major dam that exploded in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Shelterbox is closely monitoring Ukraine where the organization has been working for more than a year.

Directors of the nonprofit said they are deeply concerned about the situation in southern Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

They said the incident is “greatly exacerbating a very fragile humanitarian situation.”

ShelterBox has supported more than 110,000 people in Ukraine and Moldova since the war broke out, including in the southern part of Ukraine.

They believe this week’s incident will have tremendous consequences for hundreds of thousands of people across the region.

"More and more people will be affected ... this is a very fragile situation ... over a year into the war the humanitarian needs are just getting greater … and that’s why ShelterBox is committed … to staying there … my hope is people continue paying attention to this … this is important work we’re trying to do in Ukraine … the need is severe," said communications director Jeremy Jacobs of ShelterBox USA.

Jacobs said the reservoir behind the dam is one of the biggest in Southern Ukraine.

It Provides water to some 700,000 people.

Evacuees are being taken by trains and buses, though there have been early reports of many residents getting stranded due to flooded streets.

Shelterbox will continue assessing the country during this rapidly unfolding situation.

If you would like to support ShelterBox USA and its efforts to help those in need, log onto https://www.shelterboxusa.org/.