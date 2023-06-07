Persistent inflation, higher interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The global economy is bouncing back from an an energy price spike fed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But growth will stay below average this year and next. And trouble could emerge as central banks trying to fight inflation push interest rates higher and make borrowing for house purchases and business expansion more costly. That is the outlook Wednesday from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD foresees growth of 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year — below the average pace before the pandemic.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.