New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman whose leg was amputated in order to free her from the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa, filed a lawsuit with her wife Wednesday, accusing the city and the building’s owner of “willful and wanton disregard” of their safety. The lawsuit is not the first, and likely not the last, to be filed in the days since the building’s May 28 demise. The collapse left three people dead, many injured and dozens displaced. The city’s efforts have shifted to removing debris and dismantling the structure. Gov. Kim Reynolds made a formal request to the White House on Wednesday for reimbursement for the response and assistance with the demolition of the remaining structure.

