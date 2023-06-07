Mexican president: Soldiers apparently executed five men, will face prosecution

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has described the slayings of five men caught on security camera footage as an apparent “execution” by soldiers, and has vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a staunch supporter of the armed forces who has insisted that under his administration they have shed any previous tendency toward human rights abuses. He said Wednesday that soldiers involved in the slayings in a northern border city last month were being turned over for prosecution.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.