Mexican president: Soldiers apparently executed five men, will face prosecution
By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has described the slayings of five men caught on security camera footage as an apparent “execution” by soldiers, and has vowed that the perpetrators would face justice. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a staunch supporter of the armed forces who has insisted that under his administration they have shed any previous tendency toward human rights abuses. He said Wednesday that soldiers involved in the slayings in a northern border city last month were being turned over for prosecution.