La Cuesta and Alta Vista graduate together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-La Cuesta Continuation High School and Alta Vista Alternative High School Students graduated together on Tuesday. The ceremony took place in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Either way, it was a day to celebrate students crossing their graduation finish line.

Savannak Arcuri said panic attacks almost got in the way.

The 18-year-old transferred from Santa Barbara High School to Alta Vita's Flex Program.

"I feel really good. I'm really excited to get this done with because I didn't think I was going to graduate. I thought I was going to just drop out and work, so to do this is just, oh my God!"

She hopes to take a break and then study at Santa Barbara City College.

Merwan Yettou, 17, said he is excited for all his his Alta Vista classmates.

"I am excited for everyone's future and I'm excited for what I have coming in the future--a load of emotions overhwelming, but you have to push through step by step.

Yettou is planning a career in the automotive industry and plans to go to Santa Barbara City College next.

He said he would look into the The Community Hot Rod Project for support.

Parents brought the grads flowers, money leis, and bouquets.

Students place their mortarboard tassels to the right before turning them to the left at the end of the ceremony.

It is a big day for the students families, guardians, and mentors, too.

