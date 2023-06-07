Iron Sheik, professional wrestler and WWF Champion, dies at age 81

By Artemis Moshtaghian

(CNN) — Professional wrestler and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has died, according to an announcement on his Twitter page. He was 81 years old.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” the announcement reads.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was born in Iran where he first began his wrestling career. He grew to prominence in the US in the 1980s as “one of the greatest villains in sports-entertainment history,” best recognized for his “curled boots and dreaded Camel Cutch finishing hold” and anti-American sentiment against other professional wrestlers, according to the WWE.

The Iron Sheik became champion of then-World Wrestling Federation in 1983 and held the title for just under a month before losing to Hulk Hogan, according to WWE.

“Throughout his career, The Iron Sheik became a cultural phenomenon, transcending the realm of professional wrestling to become a pop culture icon,” the announcement on his Twitter reads. “His memorable catchphrases and unforgettable moments are etched into the memories of fans worldwide. He left an indelible mark on the industry, and his influence can still be felt in the world of wrestling today.”

The-CNN-Wire

