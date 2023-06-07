Home to Glenn, Armstrong and Wrights perfect spot for Space Command HQ, Ohio lawmakers tell Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Congressional delegates from Ohio are promoting Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton as the location for the new Space Command headquarters. The bipartisan group said in a letter to President Joe Biden and military leaders Wednesday that the base and the surrounding region are ideally suited to host the facility or new Space Force units. They cited Ohio’s rich history as a birthplace of aviation pioneers John Glenn, Neil Armstrong and the Wright brothers. They suggest Space Force could partner with NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and the Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky.

