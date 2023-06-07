County leaders in Georgia reject election board nominee who challenged voters’ eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — Elected leaders in Georgia’s most populous county have rejected a Republican nominee for the elections board who had challenged the eligibility of thousands of voters. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted 3-2 to reject Jason Frazier, one of two nominees put forth by the county Republican Party for a seat on the county Board of Registration and Elections. Before their vote Wednesday, the county commissioners heard from a few dozen members of the public, most of whom spoke in favor of Frazier. But voting rights groups have raised concerns about his use of Georgia law to challenge the eligibility of thousands of Fulton County voters. They say he challenged many legitimate voters.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.