County leaders in Georgia reject election board nominee who challenged voters’ eligibility
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Elected leaders in Georgia’s most populous county have rejected a Republican nominee for the elections board who had challenged the eligibility of thousands of voters. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted 3-2 to reject Jason Frazier, one of two nominees put forth by the county Republican Party for a seat on the county Board of Registration and Elections. Before their vote Wednesday, the county commissioners heard from a few dozen members of the public, most of whom spoke in favor of Frazier. But voting rights groups have raised concerns about his use of Georgia law to challenge the eligibility of thousands of Fulton County voters. They say he challenged many legitimate voters.