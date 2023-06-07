Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark’s capital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A group of climate activists has claimed responsibility for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark’s capital. Copenhagen police said Wednesday that more than 100 vehicles were vandalized. The Tyre Extinguishers said on its website that “we are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers.” The group has been active in other countries. Copenhagen police appealed for witnesses to come forward. Police added that they were “investigating the vandalism and would like to hear from citizens who have seen something” late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.