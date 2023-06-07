Autopsy finds North Carolina man died of ‘sudden cardiac arrest’ during police confrontation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that a man who died in January after police officers in North Carolina’s capital city repeatedly used stun guns died from “sudden cardiac arrest.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released on Wednesday the autopsy report, which labeled the death a homicide. It says the Jan. 17 death of 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams was also related to cocaine intoxication and the confrontation with police. Police have said Williams was stunned with a Taser three times as officers tried to take him into custody. Several officers were placed on leave. The State Bureau of Investigation looked into what happened and forwarded its case file to the local district attorney.

