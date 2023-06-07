Skip to Content
News

As winter warms, farmers in southern US find ways to adapt

KEYT
By
Published 9:07 pm

By MELINA WALLING
Associated Press

Climate change is driving warmer winters, and several cities in the U.S. South, including Tupelo, Atlanta and Houston, experienced one of their top five warmest meteorological winters this year. Farmers have adapted by using new or improved agricultural techniques, trying new crop varieties and even growing crops that were previously less common in their regions. Some have still struggled with crop losses or had to replant fields. Experts say that farmers will have to look for opportunities to try new things as they navigate year-to-year variability as well as longer-term climate change.

Article Topic Follows: News
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content