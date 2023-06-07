Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet at the French Open; Ruud and Zverev set up another semifinal

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face each other in the French Open semifinals. It is their first head-to-head meeting in more than a year. Alcaraz won their only previous encounter. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who is seeded No. 1 and will be appearing in his second Grand Slam semifinal. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who is seeded No. 3 and entering the 45th major semifinal of his career. He has 22 Grand Slam titles and can break a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis by getting past Alcaraz and then winning Sunday’s final. The other men’s semifinal will be Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev.

