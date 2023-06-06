US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a trip in which he plans to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid strained relations between Riyadh and Washington. Blinken’s trip Tuesday, his second since becoming America’s top diplomat, comes after Saudi Arabia under Prince Mohammed has become more willing to disregard the U.S. in striking its own decisions. However, Saudi Arabia still relies — like other Gulf Arab nations — on the U.S. to be the security guarantor for the wider Middle East as tensions over Iran’s nuclear program in recent years have spilled over into a series of attacks.

