Two dead after small plane deploys parachute, crashes in western New York

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane and his passenger were killed when the aircraft crashed and caught fire in western New York. The small plane originated in Oshawa, Ontario. It crashed Tuesday shortly after being refueled and taking off from the Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport. The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing the names of the victims, who were both men. The sheriff says there is no indication the pilot called for help before the crash, but that the plane’s emergency parachute was deployed. The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB will investigate.

