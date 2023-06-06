Reports: Italian ex-premier, business executives investigated over Colombia deal for ships, planes

ROME (AP) — Italian state television and other media have reported that prosecutors based in Naples are investigating a former premier and some leading business figures over the sale to Colombia of military planes, ships and submarines. The Italian news reports on Tuesday said that among those whose home or office premises were searched on Tuesday was Massimo D’Alema. He served as premier from 1998-2000. The deal is said to be worth 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) and it has been under scrutiny for some time. Top Italian CEO Alessandro Profumo told an Italian Senate defense commission last year that D’Alema had no role in the dealings for the sale on behalf of Italian aerospace and defense manufacturer Leonardo.

