Police: Fentanyl found in Waikiki hotel room, 2 men dead after suspected mass overdose

HONOLULU (AP) — Two people are dead in what officials believe was a mass fentanyl overdose involving five peple in a hotel room in Hawaii’s tourist mecca, Waikiki. Emergency responders responded to a call at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Sunday morning and found five people. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man later died at a hospital. Three others were taken to the hospital. Honolulu police say fentanyl was found at the scene. Fentanyl is an opioid painkiller many times more powerful than heroin, and typically prescribed to treat severe pain. Experts say the growing prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply is a top driver of the increasing number of overdose deaths in the U.S.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.