North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JACK DURA
Associated Press
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, adding his name to the long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. Burgum made the announcement in The Wall Street Journal and was expected to kicked off his campaign Wednesday in the city of Fargo. He is known to few outside North Dakota and Republican governor political circles and faces enormous odds. As evidence of his uphill challenge, he isn’t even the most notable candidate to announce a presidential campaign on Wednesday. Four hundred miles to the south, former Vice President Mike Pence was launching his White House bid in Iowa.