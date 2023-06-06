North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, adding his name to the long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. Burgum made the announcement in The Wall Street Journal and was expected to kicked off his campaign Wednesday in the city of Fargo. He is known to few outside North Dakota and Republican governor political circles and faces enormous odds. As evidence of his uphill challenge, he isn’t even the most notable candidate to announce a presidential campaign on Wednesday. Four hundred miles to the south, former Vice President Mike Pence was launching his White House bid in Iowa.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JACK DURA Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.