HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if ‘Obamacare’ loses latest court battle

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans is weighing whether to continue blocking enforcement of a judge’s ruling limiting coverage requirements under former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. The Biden administration is appealing a Texas-based federal judge’s ruling that would eliminate the law’s requirement that most insurers cover some types of preventive care at no extra cost, including certain cancer screenings and HIV-preventing drugs. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the ruling while it considers the case. At issue at a Tuesday afternoon hearing was whether insurers must continue to provide such care without charging out-of-pocket fees while appeals play out.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.