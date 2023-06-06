Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Drug treatment, wildfire response and new jobs: Oregon Democrats cite bills at risk amid GOP walkout

KEYT
By
Published 3:09 pm

By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic lawmakers stood at state Capitol and implored boycotting Republican senators to return and vote on bipartisan bills that are at risk of failure because of the month-long political stalemate. Among the bills cited are ones aimed at reducing drug overdoses, mitigating wildfire risks and shoring up seismically vulnerable dams. But neither side is budging on a bill on protections for abortion and transgender care, with Democrats saying it isn’t negotiable and minority Republicans insisting it die or be changed. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Tim Knopp blamed Democrats for the impasse and called their agenda “extreme.”

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content