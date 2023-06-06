Drug treatment, wildfire response and new jobs: Oregon Democrats cite bills at risk amid GOP walkout
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic lawmakers stood at state Capitol and implored boycotting Republican senators to return and vote on bipartisan bills that are at risk of failure because of the month-long political stalemate. Among the bills cited are ones aimed at reducing drug overdoses, mitigating wildfire risks and shoring up seismically vulnerable dams. But neither side is budging on a bill on protections for abortion and transgender care, with Democrats saying it isn’t negotiable and minority Republicans insisting it die or be changed. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Tim Knopp blamed Democrats for the impasse and called their agenda “extreme.”