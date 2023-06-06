Bottomless supply? Concerns of limited Canadian hydropower as U.S. seeks to decarbonize grid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An ambitious push to decarbonize Canada’s grid and the nation’s growing demand for green energy is causing concerns in the U.S. that Canadian hydro supplies aren’t as plentiful as they used to be. Importing more of Canada’s historically abundant hydroelectricity is seen as a key component to making the U.S. electric grid carbon-free by 2035, as well as improving energy reliability and cost for American consumers. New England governors are hoping hydropower from Quebec will help the region wean itself off fossil fuels and improve reliability. But lawmakers in Maine are questioning whether Quebec has enough hydropower for approved transmission lines through Maine and New York.

By SUSAN HAIGH and WILSON RING Associated Press

