Victims plan to sue sheriff for failing to get red flag order against Colorado Springs club shooter
DENVER (AP) — Some victims of the mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado Springs last year plan to sue authorities for not trying to block the shooter from buying guns before the attack. Legal notices obtained by The Denver Post on Monday say 11 survivors and relatives of those killed notified the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office last month that they intended to file lawsuits over the failure to obtain a red flag order against Anderson Aldrich. Investigators say Aldrich was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun during the November 2022 shooting. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office didn’t return a call seeking comment.