Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a neighborhood feud over playing children has ended in a Florida mother’s fatal shooting. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says deputies had been responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night, but when they arrived they found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Woods says deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 regarding the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Woods says detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with criminal charges.

