Dozens evacuated from small cruise ship in Alaska after engine room fire

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fire in the engine room of a small cruise ship in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve has prompted the evacuation of dozens of passengers and crew. The U.S. Coast Guard says no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished. The fire on board the Wilderness Discoverer was reported to the Coast Guard around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The ship’s operator says 78 passengers and crew members were on board at the time. The Coast Guard says all 51 passengers and most crew members were removed from the ship and placed on another cruise ship in the area. About 10 crew members remained with the boat. It is expected to be towed to Ketchikan.

