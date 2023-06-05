Chinese ex-official’s wife says alleged repatriation pressure turned her life in US ‘upside-down’

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of a former Chinese official has told a U.S. court about finding an ominous note on the couple’s New Jersey front door. U.S. prosecutors say the message was part of a Chinese effort to hound the husband into returning to his homeland. The wife, Liu Fang, testified Monday at the criminal trial of three men charged with playing various roles in the alleged pressure campaign targeting ex-official Xu Jin. China has accused him of embezzlement. His wife says he’s wrongly accused. The defendants’ lawyers say they thought they were helping private entities, not the Chinese government. China has denied issuing threats to force repatriations.

