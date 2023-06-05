Blinken takes aim at Israeli settlements; says US will press ahead with Israel-Saudi normalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the expansion of Israeli settlements and ongoing demolitions of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank are taking Israel further away from peace with the Palestinians. Yet, he said Monday that the U.S.-Israel relationship remains “iron-clad” and that the Biden administration will continue to promote normalization between Israel and its Arab neighbors, particularly with Saudi Arabia. Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia this week in part to discuss prospects for the Saudis joining the so-called “Abraham Accords” that were completed during the Trump administration between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Blinken also reaffirmed the Biden administration’s determination not to allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon.

