Argentine judge dismisses long-running corruption case against vice president

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A judge in Argentina has dismissed a long-running money laundering case against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, after prosecutors and state agencies said there was no evidence she was involved in a crime. Federal Judge Sebastian Casanello ruled that Fernández de Kirchner be removed from the case known as the “K money” trail. It was called that because it involved alleged kickbacks and money laundering on behalf of the Kirchner family by businessman Lázaro Báez. Prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan said late last month there was no evidence that Fernández de Kirchner, a former president (2007-2015), was involved in the corruption for which Báez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

