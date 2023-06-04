US, Saudi Arabia urge Sudan’s warring parties to agree to a new cease-fire, fighting continues

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United States have urged Sudan’s warring parties to agree to and “effectively implement” a cease-fire as the fighting in the northeastern African nation showed no signs of abating. In a joint statement on Sunday, Washington and Riyadh urged both sides to agree to a new cease-fire following the latest one which expired late Saturday. Sudan descended into chaos after fighting broke out in mid-April between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. For weeks, Saudi Arabia and the United States have been mediating between the warring parties. Their efforts were dealt a blow when the military announced on Wednesday it would no longer participate in the cease-fire talks held in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

