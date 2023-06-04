Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community holds Pride march, demands end to discrimination

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Hundreds of members of Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community have paraded through the streets of the capital Colombo to mark the Pride month and demand an end to discrimination. The marchers on Sunday carried rainbow flags and placards calling for a ban of so-called conversion therapies, an end of police harassment of the LGBTQ+ community and equal treatment. Sri Lanka is a predominantly Buddhist nation holding conservative values and it is rare for people with different sexual orientation to voice their demands in public. Even though there have been similar parades in previous years, organizers say last year’s anti-government protests amid an unprecedented economic crisis have helped the LGBTQ+ communities to come out stronger. Sri Lanka’s laws still consider homosexuality a crime.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.