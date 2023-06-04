Senegal’s government suspends mobile internet access amid days of deadly clashes

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government has temporarily suspended mobile phone data as the country reels from days of deadly clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. The statement on Sunday comes after days of deadly clashes throughout the West African nation between Sonko’s supporters and police. The official death toll is unclear. The government says 15 people including two members of the security forces have been killed. The opposition says 19 people have died. The clashes first broke out on Thursday after Sonko was convicted of corrupting youth. He was acquitted on charges of raping a woman who worked at a massage parlor and making death threats against her.

