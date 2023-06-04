Rescuers in Japan search for 3 missing in or near rivers swollen by heavy rains last week

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue workers in Japan are searching for three people who went missing in or near rivers swollen by heavy rains last week that left one person dead and dozens injured. A man who was pulled from a flooded car Friday in central Japan was pronounced dead over the weekend. In Wakayama prefecture, a woman was seen being swept into a swollen river while driving and an older man was suspected of being swept away in a riverside neighborhood. Rescuers also are looking for a riverside resident who was missing in the central prefecture of Shizuoka. The heavy rains that fell on Japan’s main islands late last week were intensified by Tropical Storm Mawar, which was a super typhoon when it hit Guam.

