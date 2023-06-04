Michigan wildfire that’s burned more than 3 square miles was sparked by campfire on private land

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan wildfire that’s burned more than 3 square miles amid hot, dry conditions was sparked by a campfire. The state Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that the Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County began about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township and was traced to a campfire on private property. Michigan DNR says the fire, which has scorched more than 2,000 acres, was 85% contained by Sunday morning after the agency’s fire crews and partner agencies worked through the night to combat the blaze. Emergency evacuations were issued for the fire area but residents were allowed to return to their homes late Saturday.

