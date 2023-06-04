Greek authorities rescue 91 migrants from river islet on border with Turkey

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued 91 migrants from a river islet and transferred them to a processing center near the border with Turkey. Police said Sunday that the group included 32 men, 25 women and 34 children. The Red Cross was present at the operation. Several migrants told police they were from Syria. The migrants had been on an islet on Evros River at least since Friday when nongovernmental organizations emailed Greek authorities alerting them to their presence there. Part of the islet is Greek soil and part is Turkish. The migrants had moved to the Greek side by early Sunday. That enabled the rescue operation to be launched.

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

