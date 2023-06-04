Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Four dead in Missouri after car crosses center line, strikes motorcyclists

KEYT
By
Published 7:32 am

AURORA, Mo. (AP) — Four people died and seven others were seriously injured when a car crossed the center line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 39 near the southwestern Missouri town of Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and struck the motorcycles, ejecting the drivers and passengers on each motorcycle. One of the motorcycles caught fire.

All four people killed were from Aurora. They were James Olmsted, 59; Kameron Hale, 28; Linda Anderson, 61; and a 17-year-old girl whose name was not released. The patrol said Olmstead and Hale were drivers of motorcycles; Anderson and the girl were passengers.

The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment, the patrol told KYTV-TV. As of Sunday, no charges had been filed.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content