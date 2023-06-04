Federal trial set to begin over Oregon’s tough gun control measure approved by voters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The federal trial over Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure is set to start Monday in Portland. The trial will determine whether the law violates the U.S. Constitution. The trial expected to last five days will be held before a judge and not a jury. The Oregon Firearms Federation filed the federal lawsuit in November after voters narrowly passed Measure 114. The measure requires residents to undergo safety training and background check to obtain a permit to buy a gun. It also would ban high-capacity magazines. Critics say the measure violates the right to bear arms, while supporters say it would help stem shootings.

